IGST Launches Multi-Million Naira Research Equipment

In a bid to promoteteaching and scientific research, the Institute of Geosciences and Space Technology (IGST) in the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, has launched her maiden research equipment, after 39 years of existence.

Presenting the equipment on behalf of the IGST Board to the Vice-Chancellor of the University, last Thursday, 4th July, 2019, the Director of the Institute, Prof. Tamunoene Kingdom-Simeon Abam said that the research equipment which includes Air quality equipment, Water Quality equipment, some GPS facilities and complete MetOceans Station will enable the Institute carry out accurate and cost-effective research.

Prof. Abam noted that the need to procure the equipment was necessitated by the huddles postgraduate students go through, especially in hiring of equipment for their research. He explained that besides the huge funds spent for such equipment, the result from such researches may not be accurate.

The Director of the Institute stated that with the equipment procured from internally generated revenue raised from the Institutes’ Journal of Geosciences and Environmental Research, students would no longer hire equipment for their research, but would have access to standard equipment, adding that they would only be charged a stipend to maintain the equipment.

Prof. Abam further stated that the equipment would also be of great benefit to academic staff research as well as the supervision of students’ project, stressing that the Institute would now have access to all data from different parts of the country.

Unveiling the equipment, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Blessing C. Didia commended the leadership of the Institute of Geosciences and Space Technology for prioritising the university above personal interest in using the funds generated from their journal to procure the equipment for the university.

Prof. Didia said that the gesture which has made the university proud, would further strengthen the gown and town relationship as the university is in a better position now to address the challenges of the environment through researches that would be carried out with the equipment.