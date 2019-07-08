General Idada Warns Buhari Over Ministerial Appointment, Insecurity

A former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, Retired Brig.-Gen. Ikponmwen Idada has advised President Muhammadu Buhari, to consider competence above sentiments in the selection of his new ministers.

Idada, who spoke with newsmen yesterday in Benin, urged the president to bring on board members of his cabinet not on the basis of ethnic or religious consideration.

He said Buhari must demonstrate that it is not time for settling the ‘boys’ but must ensure that Nigerians that are capable are appointed.

He also urged the federal government to put an end to incessant clashes between farmers and herders in the country.

He said that the government must put aside sentiments and adhere strictly to the dictates of the Constitution in resolving the humongous problem of herders and farmers.

According to him what Nigeria needs now is cabinet ministers that know their onus. This is no longer time for mediocrity, no longer time for ethnic and religious bigots who see the nation only from the pedestal unguarded selfish interests.

“The president must demonstrate that the choices of people for ministerial slots are not opportunities for settling the boys.

“It must be a forum to ensure that people who can be useful and helpful to the president are put in positions.

“They must have square pegs in square holes. There have been a lot of areas where some of the people appointed into ministerial slots did not deserve them.

“Many Nigerians know those ministers who have been misfits in their ministries. Buhari is a man who reaches out everybody and I believe that any well-meaning President must be able to pick the right people for the right positions,” he said.