Gemade, 70, Vows To Remain In Politics

The immediate past Senator representing Benue North East Senatorial district, Senator Barnabas Gemade, has said that he will remain in politics because nobody can do the things he has been doing for the society.

He also disclosed why he didn’t protest against his electoral defeat in the 2019 National Assembly election.

Speaking in Makurdi on Saturday while interacting with newsmen, Gemade said that he has no intention of quitting partisan politics for now.

His Wiki bio puts his age at 70.

He maintained that if he leaves politics, there would be nobody to do the things he has been doing for the society.

The former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party contested the 2019 senatorial seat on the platform of the Social Democratic Party but lost to the former governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam.

He, however, said that he decided not to challenge the election in court.

“I can assure you that I’m not going to quit politics because, if I do, nobody would be there do the things I have been doing for the society.

“My people need me, Nigerians need me. My experience matters. I have been a politician for long and there is no successful political parties that had come to stay in Benue and Nigeria as a whole without my valuable inputs since 1999 to date.

“Though I was rigged out during the 2019 National Assembly election in my senatorial district, I refused to go to court because I do not want the court to compel my people to accept him,” Gemade stated.

Gemade was in the Senate between 2011 and 2019.