Fresh Employment Into RSU, Poly Must Be On Merit -Wike …Says Nigeria Needs God’s Intervention

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that fresh employments into the Rivers State University (RSU) and the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, must be based on merit.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Governing Council of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday, Wike noted that employments into academic institutions must be done to promote excellence, adding that his administration would not allow anyone to cut corners.

Wike said: “Employments into the Rivers State University and that of the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, when it is approved, must be based on merit. We shall closely monitor the process, so that it is not hijacked and made an all-comer affair.

“We have to be sure that only quality academic and non-academic staff are employed”.

He directed the Governing Council of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, to supply details of the financial implication for the employment of new staff for the institution, saying that approval would be given after the submission of the financial implication of the employment request.

Wike directed the state Ministry of Justice to ensure the bill for the change of name of the institution from Port Harcourt Polytechnic to Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic was sent to the State House of Assembly for passage and subsequent assent.

He also directed the release of funds for the construction of a structure abandoned within the institution since 1992.

The Governor approved 65 years as retirement age for all polytechnic staff in the state in line with recent establishment regulation.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Governing Council of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, Senator Lee Maeba, congratulated the Rivers State Governor for his victory at the polls, despite the attempt by dark forces to truncate democracy in the state.

Maeba commended Wike for his investments in the development of the polytechnic, which has led to the accreditation of courses run by the institution.

According to him, with the accreditation of 15 courses at the Ordinary and Higher National Diploma level by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the school would require additional 232 academic and non-academic staff.

He appealed to the Rivers State Governor to approve the employment of the required staff to boost the standard of the institution.

He stated that using the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the school, the management has been able to improve certain facilities to improve the learning facilities in the institution.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that Nigeria requires divine intervention to overcome her present developmental and security challenges under the current dispensation.

Wike also reiterated the State’s rejection of any settlement scheme for herdsmen in the state, saying that Rivers lands cannot be used for such ventures at any time.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by Founder and President of Throne-Room Trust Ministries, Apostle Nuhu Kure at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday, Wike emphasised that Rivers State remains a Christian State and would continue to seek the face of God at all times.

Wike said: “God loves Nigeria. If not for God, there will be no Nigeria. With what we are seeing, we need God’s serious intervention. We need men of God to continue to pray for this country.

“Like I said, Rivers State will not participate in any settlement programme for herdsmen by whatever name it is called. I speak as the Governor of Rivers State.

“If they want water for the cattle, they can lay pipes from the Bonny Ocean to the far North for the cattle. That is what we can contribute. We don’t have lands for any settlement scheme. Our land is for commercial agriculture”.

Wike explained his popular declaration that Rivers State is a Christian State.

“As a Governor of the State, this is a Christian State. When you take a population count, 99 percent of our people are Christians. We have other people here, but we are predominantly Christians. I have no apologies to anyone, Rivers State is a Christian State”, he said.

Earlier, Founder and President of Throne-Room Ministries, Apostle Nuhu Kure, had said that the ministry was holding an emergency prayer summit to pray for the survival of the country.