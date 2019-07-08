Explosion: Stakeholders Urge Replacement Of Old Pipeline

As part of measures to avert further explosion of pipelines in the Niger Delta, stakeholders in the region have called for the replacement of all obsolete oil pipelines in the area.

Stakeholders expressed their views during a random interview conducted by The Tide on the growing spate of pipeline explosions resulting in wastage of lives.

Speaking during the interview, , President of a pro Niger Delta group, Niger Delta Coalition Against Violence (NDCAV), Comrade Lekia Christian, said pipeline explosions in the Niger Delta and most recently the tell tale experience at Komkom in Oyigbo Local Government Area Rivers state were linked to leakages from broken pipelines that spilled out petroleum products.

“Pipeline explosion has become a recurrent event in the Niger Delta and lives have always been wasted in these sordid experiences. It is the responsibility of the Federal Government through relevant institutions to find a lasting solution to this prevalent issue. Most of the pipelines in the Niger Delta are old and need replacement, something has to be done as a matter of urgency to avert further disasters.”, he said.

The NDCAV president also called for improved security and surveilance on the pipelines.

In his views, an environmental sociologist and lecturer in the University of Port Harcourt, Dr Steve Wodu, also blamed the sequence of misfortune of pipeline explosions in the Niger Delta on broken down facilities which he said, constitute serious risk to the lives of the people of the host communities.

“It’s unfortunate that most of the pipelines conveying crude oil in the Niger Delta are yet to be replaced despite the dilapidated status of the facilities. This is totally wrong and constitutes big risk to the lives of the people.

“The NNPC and PPMC should embark on an overhaul of all oil pipeline facilities in the Niger Delta to address the issues of pipeline explosions in the area. The negligence of relevant institutions in maintenance of pipelines is an issue of critical concern as it affects the lives of the people negatively. This is a disservice and another worst form of injustice to the people of the Niger Delta.

It would be recalled that the issue of pipeline explosions was also raised at the plenary of the Senate recently following a motion by Senator George Sekibo and three others, following the recent explosion that claimed lives and property at Oyigbo.

The Senate, in its ruling, urged the NNPC, PPMC and other relevant agencies in the oil and gas industry to find a lasting solution to the issue.

Taneh Beemene