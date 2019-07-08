Exercise Can Cure Incurable Diseases – GM RSTV

The General Manager, Rivers State Television RSTV, Dafini Gogo Abbey, has advised every human, particularly women to do exercise daily to keep fit.

She stated that exercise makes the brain to work effectively and efficiently, saying that it also makes every human to be mentally and physically strong.

Abbey said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, shortly after the aerobic exercise organised by Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Rivers State Chapter, as part of their activities marking their week, on Saturday, at Nigeria Union of Journalists, Rivers State Council, (NUJ) Press centre, Moscow road, Port Harcourt.

The General Manager noted that frequent exercise has kept her healthy and strong.

“Exercise is very good to our brain. If you are not fit, you cannot work effectively, because exercise makes you to be healthier and stronger Abbey said.

According to her, continuous exercise cures some incurable diseases.

“Many people actually did not know that exercise cures some incurable diseases in the one’s body. Since I started exercise eight years ago, I became stronger than I was” she stated.

Abbey, further advised women to be up and doing in any career they find themselves, as God created man and women equally.

Tonye Orabere