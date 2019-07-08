Eleme, Ogu/Bolo Communities Laud SEEFOR Over Quality Projects

The people of Ogu and Ewika Alode communities in the Ogu/Bolo and Eleme Local Government Areas respectively have rated the State Employment and Expenditure For Results (SEEFOR) project high in the execution of quality projects in the state.

The communities said this during an inspection of projects by officials of SEEFOR, under the Community Driven Development Social (CDDs)- project implementation unit (PIU) of the Ministry of Chieftaincy/ Community Affairs.

The SEEFOR team led by Sir ThankGod Amaewhule was in Ogu and Ewika Alode to inspect an on-going market and toilet projects as well as townhall/borehole projects.

The Amayanabo of Ogu, King Nicholas Dickson Nimenibo told the team during a courtesy call at his palace at Ogu that the market/toilet projects would improve the economy of the community.

The Ogu monarch said his people were happy to identify with SEEFOR programme in the state and were doing everything possible to ensure the timely completion of the projects.

Also speaking at Ogu, the Vice Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Council, Barrister (Mrs) Christianah Tamunobere said that the council would partner with the agency to ensure the completion of the projects.

In a similar development, the people of Ewika Alode in the Eleme Local Government Area have commended the State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) project for the siting of a town hall and water projects in the community.

The Head Chief of Ewika community, Chief Jacob Mkpaa who said this during the inspection of town hall and water projects by the SEEFOR officials said that the community would continue to provide a peaceful environment for government projects in the area.

Also speaking, the councillor representing Alode Ward II in the Eleme Local Government Legislative Assembly, Hon. PraiseGod Moses Kattey said that the projects would boost the economy of the community.