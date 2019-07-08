Edo Speaker Tasks NMA On Private Bill To Check Quackery

The speaker, Edo House of Assembly, Frank Okiye has called on the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) to present a private bill to the House for legislation against quackery in the medical profession in the state.

Okiye made the call at the weekend, when the executive members of NMA visited him at the assembly complex to felicitate him on his emergence.

Okiye said that quackery in the medical profession had become a source of concern to the government, in view of the unnecessary deaths resulting from the phenomenon.

He said: “The human health is sacrosanct and as such the assembly is willing to partner NMA in order to stem the rate of deaths as a result of quackery because it is everywhere.

“A private bill from NMA at this point should be sent to the assembly for consideration and passage in order to save and guarantee healthcare system in Edo.”

The speaker assured the executive members of the readiness of the House to address the challenges of delayed promotion and unpaid salaries of health workers in the state.

“l do not think that the state government owes any worker but if you think that there are arrears of salaries to be paid, bring up the matter and it will be settled.

He said that workers in the state were usually the first to be paid every month, adding that the issue of promotion was receiving attention.

Earlier, the NMA state Chairman, Dr. Valentine Omoifo said that the association was willing to partner with the state government to improve healthcare services in the state.

Omoifo said that there was urgent need for a legislation to address quackery in the health sector.

He said that Okiye’s emergence as speaker was a deserving victory needed to boost the development efforts of the state government.

He further underscored the need for the Corona Law in the state in order to address the challenges associated with it.