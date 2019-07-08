Customs Intercept Goods Worth N118.1m

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) Strike Force Zone ‘A’ has intercepted 6,580 bags of 50kg parboiled rice, 1,292 25 -litre jerry cans of vegetable oil and 1, 607, cartons of foreign poultry products, among others, with Duty Paid Value (DPV ) of N118.1million in 47 days.

The Officer in Charge of CGC Strike Force, Zone ‘A’, Deputy Comptroller (DC) Yahaya Biu, made the disclosure to newsmen in a statement made available to The Tide in Lagos, yesterday.

The 47-day period spans from May 14, when Biu took over leadership of the team, to June 30.

The statement quoted Biu as saying that the seized goods were intercepted in various locations in the zone.

Biu said that the unit impounded five truck loads of contraband 50kg parboiled foreign rice along Alibaba Street at Iyana-sashi waterside in Agbara-Badagry axis on June 30.

“The seizure operations, led by Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSC) Esiet, was made possible by the vibrant information network of the unit.

“Aside from one of the trucks with registration number AGL665XL which is a standard lorry size that was used in conveying the contraband rice products, other trucks with registration numbers AAA534DU, GGE427XU, LXR27XV were completely reconstructed and reinforced to withstand pressure as well as have the capacity to convey large quantities of smuggled goods and easily access the marshy terrain,” the statement said.

Giving the performance report of the unit in the period under review, he put the

total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of seized items at N118,154,708.00.

Biu gave the breakdown to include a total of 6,580 50kg rice seizure with N87,202,108.00 DPV and 1,292 jerry cans of 25-litre vegetable oil with DPV of N12,209,400.00.