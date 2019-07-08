COZA: CAN Investigates Allegations Against Fatoyinbo

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), says it is already seeking ways to address the rape allegations raised by celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo, against the Senior Pastor, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Busola, in a video released few weeks ago, accused Pastor Fatoyinbo of raping her some years ago when she was under 18.

CAN’s acting General-Secretary, Joseph Daramola, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, appealed to both parties to sheathe their swords and stop the media war in the interest of the church and for the greater glory of God.

He said: “It is disheartening how some commentators and columnists have been insulting the Body of Christ in Nigeria as a result of this incident.

“Like we have earlier stated, it doesn’t matter who is involved, rape is ungodly and reprehensible. But we have resisted the temptation to jump into conclusion since a body like ours will be expected to have uncovered the truth about the matter before making public statements and not base its position merely upon media reports.”

He added that, although, COZA had not been an active member of CAN, that does not put the church outside the spiritual watch-care of CAN.

“CAN is the umbrella body for Christians and churches in Nigeria. Jesus Christ, the Head of the Church, does not turn back anyone that comes to Him and CAN also does not. The Ministry of the Church, according to Jesus Christ, is the Ministry of Reconciliation, which is centred on true love and forgiveness of those who repent,” Daramola added.