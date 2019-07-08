Committee Submits Report On Bille Sea Piracy

Adhoc committee set up by the State House of Assembly to investigate the frequent attacks and robbery on the Bille-Port Harcourt sea route has submitted its report.

The committee is chaired by member representing Gokana State Constituency, Hon. Dumle Maol, who submitted the report last Thursday after it carried out its investigations.

Among recommendations made by the committee was for the security agencies patrol along the waterways to curb the frequent waylay on passenger boats by sea pirates.

It also called on the authorities to ensure that the miscreants and robbers are fished out and arrested, so as to stein the menace in the future.

The committee chairman disclosed that in the course of carrying out their assignment, it invited the various stakeholders in the issue. They include Bille community, Boat owners, Degema Council, Bille Community Development Committee, and Labrador security company.

It noted that the route is host to oil companies operating the Nembe/Cutting Channel, as it frowned at the activities of illegal oil bunkerers.

Hon Maol, who spoke to newsmen after presenting the report noted that the attacks were done by sea pirates who operate on the route since many business and other commercial activities take place in the area.

Noting that the chairman of the council has agreed to step up security along the route, the legislator stated that all the parties have huge role to play to ensure the route was safe for both passengers and commerce.

The committee was set up during the third sitting of the 9th Assembly when member representing Degema State Constituency, Hon. Anthony Soberekon submitted a petition on the floor of the House over casualties recorded on the sea route due to incessant attacks by sea pirates.