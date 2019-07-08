Celebrate Fatoyinbo, Wife Tells COZA Worshippers

Modele, the wife of the embattled founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has said whoever does not celebrate her husband cannot be her friend.

“I’m not your friend if you don’t celebrate this man,” Modele told worshipers at the service yesterday in Abuja headquarters of the assembly.

She asserted that her husband remains the father of all branches of the church.

Fatoyinbo was accused of rape by Mrs Busola Dakolo, wife of inspirational musician, Timi Dakolo; and another unidentified lady within the space of a week.

The COZA founder, however, has since denied the allegations and taken a leave of absence.

But Modele, during the church’s service yesterday, affirmed her husband as the “father” of all COZA churches.

The church has branches in Lagos, Rivers, Kwara and Dubai, with the headquarters located in Abuja.

Modele, who was barely audible amid the loud cheers of worshipers, said, “One of the things that I say about my husband is that I would have never had the opportunity — I used to be so shy to talk to one person. I used to let him do all the talking because I was a very introverted person.

“But he was able to help me see, like he was able to help a lot of us see, that there was greatness in me.

“So, I don’t have a problem standing before you this morning. The Lagos church, the Ilorin church, the Port Harcourt church — anywhere he is, Pastor Biodun is the father of that church”.