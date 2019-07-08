Car Dealers Appeal For Ultimatum Extension

The Rivers State Association of Car Dealers has appealed to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to extend the one month ultimatum given to their members who operate from the roadside to vacate the roads.

The chairman of the association, Mr Eeson Umeh, made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt.

Umeh said that the one month ultimatum was not enough to seek alternative location

The association is therefor, asking for a further one month extension, saying it would enable them proper relocation.

According to him, “as he (Governor Wike) has given us one month, it would be good for him to extend it up by an extra one month”.

Umeh further said, the one month extension period would enable the association sensitise their members on the need for relocation.

The car dealers number one man lamented the current lull in car business, saying that there are not too many people buying cars in the State.

He said, “for a dealer to secure a place and pay is not possible now because very many people are not buying cars now”.

He however, enjoined members of the association who do not have car shops to collaborate and get a shop to avoid being forcefully evicted from the roadside, saying if you don’t have a car shop, go and identify yourself with people that have car shop.

It would be recalled that the one month ultimatum given by the government elapsed last Monday, but enforcement has been scheduled to begin today.

Tonye Nria-Dappa