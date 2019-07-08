Bayelsa’ll Never Elect Godless Governor, Says Dickson

Bayelsa State Governor, Mr Seriake Dickson, has said the people of the state will never elect a godless person as their next governor.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, quoted Dickson as saying this at the weekend at the end of a three-day prayer and fasting programme organised by the state for the 2019 governorship election at the Ecumenical Centre, Yenagoa.

The governor said the position of governor was not for those poised to grab it by violence but for a person who appreciated the place of God in human affairs.

He said the state would never again experience governance by cult elements, crude and brutal human beings, whose aims were bloodletting, killings and violence.

Dickson restated his call to the people of the state to resist cultists who could use the temptation of political offices to lure the youth into dangerous occultism.

The governor was quoted as saying, “Let me remind us of some of the very powerful pronouncements that our men of God and fathers of our faith have led us to declare for the past seven years and still counting.

“One of the most important is that only a man after God’s heart, not a man who is not destined by God, who wants to take it by violence, no such person shall ascend the position of governor.

“Not one who does not subscribe, understand, submit to the authority and divine mandate of God over our lives shall ascend the seat of governor.”

He stressed that the governorship seat of the state had been handed over to God which would make it impossible for cultist or anyone involved in occultic practices to occupy the position.