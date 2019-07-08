Attack Us, Get Reprisal, Igbo Dare Fulanis

Igbo communities have challenged Fulani herdsmen to once again attack any part of its territory and see if they would leave to tell the story of what they would see as a reprisal.

The Igbo native communities also said that they view the 30-day ultimatum given to President Mohammadu Buhari by the Coalition of Northern Groups to implement the RUGA initiatives as an indirect ultimatum by another Islamic terrorist organization in the making to the areas they want to Islamize.

The communities have, however, agreed that no part of Igbo land would be sold to any masquerading Fulani herdsman in the guise of ranching, colony or grazing of their cows.

The Igbo communities made the resolutions at the Association of South-East Town Union (ASETU), meeting in Enugu, where the union also hosted Ala-Igbo Development Foundation (ADF), during the weekend.

The ASETU National President, Chief Emeka Diwe said in a communiqué after the meeting that having observed the state of insecurity in Nigeria, and particularly, in the South-East, and having noted the commentaries of many regional socio-cultural groups, the ASETU now believes that there was a serious, deliberate and systematic agenda to bloodily Islamise, over-run, occupy and take over some sections of the country, particularly the South-East and Igbo land.

It, however, noted that it was only a tree that was told that it would be felled, yet it remained stationary until it was cut down.

It, therefore, urged the Igbo offenders to take note of the story of and be wary of the Rattlesnake.

In the communiqué, Diwe said, “That we decry, oppose and vehemently reject any form of Islamisation and Fulanisation of any part of the South-East region, and indeed, Igbo land, or any such move that would remind us of the 1967-1970 civil war.

“We call on our Fulani and Moslem brothers to respect our identity and ancestry as a people and to respect our territory as Igbo nation. We caution a foreclosure of any further attacks or plans of attack on us as this may attract reprisals”.