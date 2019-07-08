ASUP Lists Gains Of Amended Poly Act

The chairman of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic, Port Harcourt Poly, Rumuola, Dr Moses Bakpo says the newly amended Polytechnic Act signed in to law by President Muhammadu Buhari will enhance the development of polytechnic education in the country.

Dr Bakpo stated this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt recently, adding that with the new act, the hurdles confronting the polytechnic education in the past have now been put to rest.

He said that there is going to be in place a Polytechnic commission as well as the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), adding that the Rectors of the various polytechnics across the country would now serve five years single term.

“You know this will strengthen the development of polytechnic education and remove the HND and B.SC dichotomy, the polytechnics will have their own governing councils”, he added

The Port Harcourt Poly ASUP chairman described the feat as a worthy one achieved by the union and lauded the president for signing the amendment bill into law.