… As Cameroonian Journalists Shun Post-Match Briefing

A large section of Cameroonian journalists shunned the post-match press conference after the Indomitable Lions’ 3-2 loss to the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Alexandria Stadium on Saturday, reports Tidesports source reports.

The Cameroonian journalists taunted their Nigerian colleagues in the buildup to the game and were so confident that their team would win the game, especially after the Super Eagles fell to a shocking 2-0 loss to debutants Madagascar in their last Group B match.

The Cameroonian journalists remained rooted to their seats at the Media Tribune several minutes after Botswanan referee; Joshua Bondo blew the final whistle.

The loss to the Super Eagles was a bitter pill to swallow for the Cameroon’s media men who left the stadium disappointed afterwards.

Odion Ighalo put Nigeria ahead in the 19th minute of the encounter after his effort in the box bounced off the legs of Yaya Banana and trickled into the net past Andre Onana.

Stephane Bahoken equalised for Cameroon in the 41st minute, while Clinton N’Jie put the Indomitable Lions ahead two minutes later with a well executed finish past Daniel Akpeyi.

But the Super Eagles fought their way back into the game in similar fashion with two goals in three minutes.

Ighalo completed his brace in the 63rd minute before he played in Alex Iwobi who netted the winner three minutes later.