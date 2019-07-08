APC: Reps Speaks On Oshiomhole, Obaseki’s Face-Off

Rep. Dennis Idahosa (APC-Edo), has sued for peace among warring factions in the crisis rocking the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Idahosa, who represents Ovia Federal Constituency, made the call while fielding questions from newsmen yesterday in Benin, our correspondent reports.

He spoke against the backdrop of the face-off between Gov. Godwin Obaseki and APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole

He said that the crisis, which had created wide gap among party faithful, had not only become a threat to the consolidation of democracy in the state, but the development of the state as well.

While noting that it is only in an atmosphere of peace that the progress and development of the state could be achieved, he appealed to all lovers of the state, to ensure that an end is put to the contending issues.

Idahosa, who did not blame any person or group in particular for the crisis, warned those whose intention is to continually feast from the crisis to remember that the ordinary people would be at the receiving end.

The lawmaker commended steps so far taken by the traditional rulers in the state, led by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, towards ending the crisis.

“This is what we should all be emulating; to work to see to the end of it rather than fueling it or taking sides.

“Ý am quite aware that there must be disagreement for a better understanding to take place, but not one that should degenerate into name calling on the pages of newspapers and social media platforms.

“Like one big family, irrespective of the position we might have taken on this matter, we must ensure that all the contending issues are settled amicably, especially if we are genuinely concerned about the development of our state.