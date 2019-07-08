A’Ibom Seeks To Address Poverty, Unemployment Through Education

Akwa Ibom State Government intends to address youth unemployment and poverty through massive investment in education.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Akwa Ibom State, Mrs Hellen Ante, who disclosed this to newsmen, said the plan informed the state government’s investment in the education sector over the past four years.

According to her, the state government wants to ensure that all youths in Akwa Ibom are adequately prepared and equipped to face 21st century challenges.

Ante, who spoke at the opening ceremony of a two-day capacity building and sensitisation workshop for primary school teachers across the three senatorial districts of the state, urged the teachers to reciprocate government’s gesture.

Represented by Dr Theresa Atti, a director of Pre-primary, Primary and Special Education Unit of the ministry, Ante said the government’s intervention in the sector was informed by the need to address the high level of poverty in the state.

She said: “Permit me to commend the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, for giving great attention to the education sector. This, he has shown through the massive infrastructural provision through the building and renovation of dilapidated classroom blocks, provision of school desks and furniture and timely release of subvention.