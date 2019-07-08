2019 ELECTION VICTORY: Wike Praises Church For Standing Firm …Seeks United Front For Rivers Dev …Inaugurates Accreditation, Approves C’ttee For Private Schools, Today

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has praised the Christian community of the state for standing firm to defeat the forces of democratic darkness on March 9, 2019.

The governor noted that Rivers Christians insisted on Rivers mandate must be respected, despite the ugly plots against Rivers State.

He spoke at the 2019 Election Victory Thanksgiving Service in his honour and Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo by all the Anglican Dioceses of Rivers State at Saint Paul’s Cathedral, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Wike said: “I want to use this medium to thank the church for their support. It is important for us to realise that but for the support and prayers of the church, we wouldn’t have attained victory.

“I heard that some people are angry that I declared Rivers as a Christian State. With what happened on March 9, 2019, it re-emphasised my conviction that Rivers is a Christian State. Nobody can intimidate me into changing my position”.

Wike assured the church that he will never disappoint the church, noting that he will continue to deliver development to the state.

“I will not disappoint the church. I will continue to support the church. When people who think that they are God came, Christians stood firm and showed that Rivers State is a Christian State”, he said.

He stated that all his actions during his second term would be geared towards growing the state. He said some of his policies may be tough, but they will be pro-people in nature.

The governor reiterated the state’s rejection of RUGA settlements for herdsmen in whatever form it would be introduced by the authorities.

He said that the state can only donate ocean water to the system via the laying of water pipelines to serve the cattle in the northern part of the country.

In a sermon, the Anglican Bishop of Okrika Diocese, Rt Rev Tubokosemie Abere, said the Thanksgiving Service marked the beginning of a glorious era in Rivers State.

He said: “Today marks the journey of a glorious era of our state. The attitude of thanksgiving will never end in our state”.

Abere urged all Rivers politicians to work with the Rivers State governor to develop the state in line with the hand of reconciliation extended by Wike.

He commended the Rivers State governor for his outstanding performance in his first term, and urged him to step up the tempo in his second term.

The cleric noted that the thanksgiving service was necessary to appreciate God for standing with Rivers people during the elections and stopping the enemies of democracy who wanted to impose a governor.

The Saint Paul’s Choir and the Government House, Port Harcourt Choir sang two songs that prayed God to bless Rivers State, grant her peace and create the right environment for development.

The Thanksgiving Service was officiated by the Anglican Bishop of Okrika Diocese, Rt Rev Tubokosemie Abere, Bishop of Diocese of Ahoada, Rt Rev Clement Ekpeye, Bishop of Ogoni Diocese , Rev Dr Solomon Gberegbara, Bishop of Etche Diocese, Rt. Rev Okechukwu Nwala, Bishop of Ikwerre Diocese, Rt Rev Blessing Enyindah, Bishop of Evo Diocese, Rt Rev Innocent Ordu, Bishop of Niger Delta Diocese, Rt Rev Cornelius Ebirien and Bishop of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev Wisdom Ihunwo.

In a remark, Bishop of Evo Diocese, Rt Rev Innocent Ordu said that the entire Anglican Community in Rivers State celebrated Governor Wike and Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo for their contributions to the development of the state.

He said that governor and his deputy as confirmed Anglican parishioners, have lived up to the expectations of the people.

Prayers were said for Rivers State, Governor Wike, Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo and the country.

All Dioceses published goodwill messages for the Rivers State governor and his administration.

Songs of praise and worship rent the air and lifted the spirit of parishioners who attended the thanksgiving service.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on leaders of the state from all political persuasions to liaise with his administration to move the state forward.

Speaking during the first anniversary Thanksgiving Service of Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev Wisdom Ihunwo at the Saint Andrew’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt, last Saturday, the governor said it was incumbent on leaders of the state to work for the development of the state.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke, the Rivers State governor said with the conclusion of elections, this was the time to promote a united front for growth.

Wike said: “Now that elections have been won and lost, it is important for us to come together for the development of the state.

“The governor said that all political actors should reconcile for the good of the state. He forgave those who offended him and also sought forgiveness. Some criminal cases against some politicians have been withdrawn to pave the way for peace.

“The governor is serious about peace and he is determined to promote peace at all times for the purpose of development in Rivers State”.

He appealed to the church to participate in the development process, saying that the contributions of the church will make the difference, and congratulated the bishop for his first eventful year in office.

He commended him for his investments in human empowerment, which is in line with the achievements of the Rivers State Government.

In his remarks, the Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev Wisdom Ihunwo, thanked God for giving him the opportunity to serve in his vineyard.

While acknowledging that there was much work to be done, he prayed God to always create the avenue for the Diocese to grow.

In a sermon, Anglican Bishop of Etche Diocese, Rt Rev Precious Nwala, said that the Grace of God was necessary for salvation and social growth.

The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Mr Solomon Eke, said that Bishop Wisdom Ihunwo was a blessing to the church and the people of Rivers State.

Similarly, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, will today inaugurate the newly constituted Committee for Accreditation and Approval of Private Schools in Rivers State.

The inauguration ceremony would hold at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Port Harcourt, at 12noon.

A statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, advised the committee members are to be seated by 11.30am at the Executive Council Chambers.

The Rivers East Committee to be given legal powers and operating orders has Prof. Mercury Ndimele as chairman, and Barrister. Florence Akaakar as secretary, while Prof. Eric C. Amadi, Dr Sam Edeh, Prof. Prince Chinedu Nmom, Mrs Martha Fortune Iruene, Dr Ngozi Iheanacho, Prof. Lawrence Emenike Bull Igwe, Deacon Awajiokinor M. Mfianigh, Bishop Emmanuel Datubo Fubara, Dr. Torbiro Lazaasi Lenee, Prof Mrs Opuenebo B. Owen and Engr Dr Hilkiah A. Ogoni as members.

Other members of the committee are, Barrister Simeso Amachree, Prof Jason Ossai, Engr Charles Kennedy, Dr Goodnews Wabah, Dr Clinton Eluozo, Dr Eme Weli, Prof Nlerum Okogbule, Mrs Mae Solomon (Director, Quality Assurance Dept Secondary), Mr Gilbert Dodd Samuel (SUBEB), Mrs Stella Ichenwo, and Dr Samuel Kalagbo.

The Rivers West Committee has Prof. Felix Ideriah as chairman, and Prof Onyee Nwankpa as secretary, while Dr Mrs. Ngozi Ordu, Mr. Ogbonda G. Darlington, Prof. Joyce Akaninwo, Onyenweaku Nwauche, Barrister Blessing Amadi, Dr Animia Wodu, Augustine Nelson, Dr Jacob Chujor, and Mr Sunny Jumbo (Director, Quality Assurance Dept Nursery/Primary) are members.

The Rivers South-East Committee has Prof Okey Onuchukwu as chairman and Mrs Grace Akpogunum as secretary, while Mr Orlu Lucky, Dr Onyinechi Wariboko, Sir. Charles Amadi, Dr Ibinabo Bobmanuel, Dr Awotein George, Mr Charles Paul K. E. Tomi, Dr Maxwell Eremie, Sir Emeh Wali, and Mr Akwor Boniface (SUBEB) are to serve as members.