FRSC Commences Clampdown On Unregistered Vehicles In Delta

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Delta Command, will on August 1, commence mass arrest of owners of unregistered vehicles, including tricycles, the Sector Commander, Mr. Ocheja Ameh, has said.

Ameh disclosd this at the weekend in Asaba at a meeting with security agencies, commercial vehicle operators’ unions and other stakeholders in the state.

He said the mass arrest had become necessary following the rate of crimes committed in the state with such unregistered vehicles, especially tricycles.

“The FRSC in Nigeria has a mandate to reduce road traffic crashes and ensure general safety on our roads.

“However, the mandate is one that we cannot accomplish alone and that is why we are carrying all stakeholders along.

“It is worrisome to see the number of fatalities and crimes associated with motorcycles, tricycles and vehicles on our roads.

“Also, more worrisome is the fact that most of these motorists operate illegally without registration and licensing,” Ameh said.

The commander reminded Nigerians of the existing road traffic laws which he said provided for licensing and registration of motorists.

He noted that lack of enforcement over the years had given rise to rampant abuse of road traffic regulations in the country.

“In Nigeria, it is not that people don’t know that there are road traffic laws; it is just a case of non-enforcement which has given room to non-compliance.

“The National Road Traffic Regulation Law of 2007 is very explicit on vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles registration and licensing.

“So, with effect from August 1, 2019, we will commence a clampdown on all unregistered vehicles, motorcycles and tricycles,” Ameh said.