Zenith Women Basketball League: Suffers Postponement

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) yesterday blamed the postponement of the 2019 Zenith Women’s Basketball League on participating clubs’ failure to complete in time their registration for the competition.

Tidesports source reports that the league was initially scheduled to begin on Monday.

But NBBF’s Media Officer, Afolabi Oni told newsmen in Abuja that the league was postponed as most clubs had not completed the registration of their players.

“Not all the clubs have completed their registration and that of their players.

“Of course we cannot start the league without all the players and the clubs registration, and we therefore has to postpone the league,” he said.

Oni said the NBBF has now written a reminder to all the clubs, assuring that the league would start immediately the registration was concluded.

He however, said the federation would soon come out with a new date for the league.

The federation spokesman also described as untrue claims in some quarters that the funds needed to prosecute the league were not available.

He said the NBBF and sponsors of the league were fully ready on their part.

“I can assure you that the federation is set, the sponsors are set and we are just waiting for the clubs to conclude their registration,” Oni added.

The 2019 women’s basketball league season will see the introduction of a home-and-away format with the 24 teams divided into 4 groups.