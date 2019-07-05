Wizkid Signs Biggest Deal In Africa

Although 2019 has been a relatively quiet year for much loved singer, Wizkid, it seems he has been making giant moves to further position him as the biggest musical super star in Africa.

Wizkid took to his instagram platform to share the news of his latest achievement with his online fans and supporters. According to the ‘Manya’ crooner, he and his team managed to sign the biggest deal on the African continent on the night of June 26, 2019.

“Last night we closed the biggest deal in Africa”, he said. In a different post the singer dropped a word of motivation to his peers as he charged them to never stop believing. He also used the opportunity to send out blessings and love to every one out there.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the super singer revealed what music meant to him on a post shared on his verified instagram page. He expressed that music is spiritual to him as such it is the only religion he identifies with.