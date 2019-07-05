Why We Want A Divorce After 27 Years – Couple

A pastor and his evangelist wife have stated the reasons why their divorce became inevitable after 27 years together.

Mr Monday John and his wife, Yemisi, had presented their case before a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, and were granted a divorce yesterday.

In his testimony, Monday, who resides in Molete area of Ibadan, Oyo State, said his wife, whom he married in 1992, was instigating the collapse of his calling as a clergy.

“My lord, time and again, Yemisi has not given me any breathing space to settle down into doing God’s work because she keeps instigating troubles.

“She has openly turned our five children against me. “In fact, Yemisi and the children connived to have me arrested by the Police. She is an example of wickedness and problem,” he said.

The respondent who objected to the divorce, however, did not deny most of the allegations levelled against her.

Yemisi, who lived at Eyin-Grammar, is a fashion designer and a part-time female evangelist.

“My lord, the whole problem began when Monday brought home the children of his late brother and started treating them better than his own children.

“Besides, he completely abandoned me and transferred some of my matrimonial duties to his late brother’s children.

“I even caught one of his nieces massaging his back for him.

“Monday eventually starved me of sex and also stopped eating the food I prepared,” Yemisi stated.

The Customary Court yesterday dissolved the 27-year union between the clergy, Monday John, and his wife, Yemisi, over irreconcilable differences.