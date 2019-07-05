We’II Provide Free Education At All Levels – DELGA Boss

The Chairman of Degema Local Government Council, Tony Philmore says henceforth the council will pay for UTME and WASC Examination, provide free education at all levels for students of the area.

Presenting his one year in office stewardship at Degema headquarters of the local government area, Philmore also assured that law school students from the area would have all their fees paid by the council.

He said his administration in the last one year had ensured regular power supply by paying electricity bills for the entire local government area monthly.

He also stated that council undertook the fencing and maintenance of Bakana cemetery and would soon extend the gesture to other communities in the area.

He said council was up to date in payment of staff salaries, while on security he revealed that in collaboration with security agencies, his government had curbed criminality in the area.

He also stressed that skills training would be provided, adding that there is a nexus between education, security and empowerment. He also said that he would embark on projects in Tombia, Bille and Bukuma.

Hon Philmore however, decried the refusal of multi-national oil companies to pay revenue to council, and incessant litigations by citizens against council, noting these have impacted negatively on the financial strength of the council.

Tamunoiminabo Fyneface