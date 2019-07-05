UPTH Commissions Central Laboratory Sample Collection Centre

The Management of University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital UPTH has commissioned a Central Laboratory Sample Collection Centre to ease blood sample collection from patients.

Speaking to The Tide shortly after the commissioning of the project at the hospital complex, Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, UPTH, Dr. Obianma Onya , said the centre was built to alleviate the sufferings patients go through in collection of their blood samples in the hospital.

The Centre, she said would allow the patients interface with the laboratory scientists and the doctors at the one collection point and save man hour.

The Deputy Chairman, MAC, also said the new centre would enable the nurses and doctors collect samples with a prick of the needle from patients and enhance quick submission of blood samples without delays for investigation. this is the only structure in the whole of the federation that houses this kind of centre.

Onya who frowned that patient spent the whole day in the hospital laboratory trying to get their sample collected, lauded the Chief Medical Director, Prof Henry Arinze Anthony Ugboma for completing and commissioning the sample collection Centre in one year.

Earlier, The Chief Medical Director, CMD, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital UPTH, Prof Henry Ugboma had said he inherited a dire financial indebtedness from the Acting Chief Medical Director, Dr.Tobin West on January, 2018.

Chinedu Wosu