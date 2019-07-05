Trainee Automobile Mechanic Harps On Retraining

A trainee with N-Build, an empowerment initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), Mr Dike Anyanwu, has charged persons in the automobile repairs industry to sharpen their skills by acquiring the necessary training.

Anyanwu also called for support from the government and automobile companies operating in Nigeria in the training of auto mechanics in the state.

He stated that training any where puts one ahead of their contemporaries in the field, saying it also helps to enhance their jobs.

Anyanwu, who spoke to The Tide recently in Port Harcourt, shortly after a training session at N-Build training centre, explained that the training was an eye opener as it has revealed his inadequacies and stressed that training is key to the development of skilled manpower.

He noted that, “with training, you get to learn new things and modern techniques being used in your chosen field and would put you abreast with your counterparts in other parts of the world.

He further said, the current range of modern cars with innovative equipment poses repairs challenge as they require new and modern technique to fix them.

Knowledge of these modern cars would help in their repairs as mechanics would not need to spend long time trying to figure out what to do and this is where the manufacturers of these cars come in. If they can offer training to mechanics then we will spend less time fixing even the simplest things in the cars.

“Cars are becoming increasingly complex which makes our job more challenging and as such we need new skills to repair modern cars if we must remain business”, he said.

Tonye Nria-Dappa