Shell Wins 2019 Nigeria Oil, Gas Excellence Award

Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCiN), last Wednesday, won the coveted Excellence Award at the Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition, held in Abuja.

This is coming on the heels of a streak of other industry leadership awards recently garnered by Shell, including the Best Local Content Company from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and another from the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN).

Speaking while presenting the awardat a gala night to round off the 2019 edition of Nigeria’s biggest oil and gas event, theoutgoing Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru said,”Shell, you are doing well. Shell should mentor the growth of other Nigerian companies in the industry”.

Baru noted that many efforts and innovations by Shell Companies in Nigeria had continued to drive the industry towards sustained economic development and growth.

Receiving the award, the Managing Director, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor, said Shell companies would be further challenged by the recognition to be relentless in making significant contributions to the industry and the Nigerian economy.