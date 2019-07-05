S’Eagles Out Of AFCON Best XI

There was no Nigerian name in the AFCON 2019 best XI or bench for the top performers after the first round in the competition.

Despite winning two group matches and Kenneth Omeruo emerging best performer after two group stage matches based on stats available on whoscored.com, Gernot Rohr’s Eagles didn’t get a mention in the list.

CAF posted the 19 names on its official Twitter handle last Wednesday, a day after the group stage matches were concluded.

Tagged the Group Stage best Squad, the post was accompanied with tagline.

The group stages witnessed some stellar performances.

Take a look at the best XI that couldn’t be ignored by Twitter CAF Online. While Nigeria awaits Cameroon in the round of 16 matches on July 6, three Indomitable Lions were named in the squad; one starter and two on the bench.

Center Half Yaya Banana was named in a four-man defense with CAF preferring a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper André Onana and 23-year-old midfielder, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa were named as substitutes.