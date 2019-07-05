RUGA Project: Northern Governors’ Forum Calls For Calm Over Suspension

The Northern Governors’ Forum has urged all stakeholders, especially in the North, to remain calm and be democratic in expressing their views on the suspended Ruga settlement project by the Federal Government.

The Forum Chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, made the appeal in a statement he issued last Wednesday in Abuja.

Lalong urged all stakeholders to be democratic in their views while allowing the government to handle the matter.

He said that the forum was already reaching out to major stakeholders particularly in the North, after receiving the position of the leadership of the Coalition of Northern Groups.

Lalong said ”We have acknowledged the varied responses that have been coming in throughout the hours after the announcement of the suspension which we see as part of the beauty of democracy.

“This allows citizens to participate in shaping and moderating the functions of government with regards to matters of public interest.

“Meanwhile, we urge all stakeholders and all shades of interested parties, especially from the North, to remain calm and air their views democratically and decently while allowing the government (the) chance to handle the matter.

“In the meantime, we are happy to announce that we are reaching out engagement with major stakeholders in the matter particularly in the North.

“This is after receiving the position of the leadership of the Coalition of Northern Groups with the hope of getting the public to fully understand the whole concept and the wisdom behind the decision by the government”, he said.

The governor assured that at the end of the day, what was coming out of the suspension would turn out to be more beneficial and in the best interest of the whole nation.

“We are working on a complete package that comes with multi-sectoral and multidimensional benefits that will serve the interests of all both in the short and long terms,” he said.