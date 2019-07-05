RSHA Names Two Standing C’ttees

As the Rivers State House of Assembly gears into full legislative business, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani has announced two standing committees.

The two committees are: House Rules and Business Committee and the House Services Committee.

Ibani while announcing members of the committee, during plenary, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, said he relied on Order 47 of the Standing Order of the House.

He explained that the Rules and Business Committee was to oversee the selection of members into the various House committees and named the Majority Leader, Hon. Martin Amaewhule as its chairman.

Other members are Solomon Soki, Sam Ogeh, Smart Adoki and Lolo Opuene.

In the same vein, Ibani, while relying on Order 47(3), also announced members of the House Services Committee, which would be responsible to advice the Speaker on matters of comfort and convenience for House members.

He named the Chairman of the Services Committee as Azeru Opara.

Others are Tony Ejiokwu, Nathaniel Uwaji, Igwe Aforji, Linda Stewart and Anthony Soberekon.

Meanwhile, the House has received a petition from member representing Oyigbo State Constituency, Hon. Promise Nwankwo over the pipeline explosion at Kom-Kom community in the area two weeks ago.

Similarly, the report of the ad-hoc committee to investigate the Bille passenger boat and sea piracy was also received by the House.

The Chairman of the ad-hoc committee and member representing Gokana, Hon. Dumle Maol submitted the report, as he called on security agencies to beef up surveillance and patrol of the waterways to reduce the menace of sea piracy and other forms of criminality on the waterways.