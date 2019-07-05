Reps To Investigate Wednesday’s Plenary Rowdiness

The House of the Representatives has resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the rowdy session and the struggle by members to grab the mace during plenary on Wednesday.

This was sequel to a matter of privilege raised by Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia) at the plenary on Thursday.

Earlier, Kalu said that it was disappointing to see ranking members engage in a struggle to displace the mace during sitting.

He alleged that that Rep. Gogo Bright (PDP-Rivers) carried the mace from upper bracket and put it on the lower bracket during plenary which was not supposed to be so.

Kalu said that he is a new member who joined the National Assembly with a patriotic zeal to contribute to nation building, saying that the event breached his privileges.

He urged the House to set up the committee to investigate the matter to forestall future reoccurrences.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) agreed that the scene created by some members breached the collective privileges of the house.

Gbajabiamila said that the ad hoc committee would be constituted to look into the matter and that the members would be announced before the end of the day.