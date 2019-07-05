Reps Minority Leadership Crisis: PDP NWC Summons Elumelu, Oke, Ikpeazu, Others …Berates Gbajabiamila’s Imposition Plot …I’m Not Surprised By The Treachery -Wike

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in its 473rd meeting, yesterday, resolved to summon Hon. Ndudi Elumelu to a crucial meeting tomorrow at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

Other invited members are Hon. Wole Oke, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu, Hon. Anayo Edwin, Hon. Gideon Gwadi, Hon. Toby Okechukwu and Hon. Adekoya Abdul-Majid.

PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this development in a statement, said it was in line with the provisions of Chapter 10 (57)(3) of the Constitution of the PDP.

The members, according to Ologbondiyan, would appear before the members of the National Working Committee at 10 am.

Meanwhile, the PDP and the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, have rejected the alleged attempt by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to impose leaders on the party in the House of Representatives.

The PDP also explained that the party had duly written to the Speaker after consultation with other minority members in the parliament, notifying him of members that have been selected for leadership in line with dictates of the rules and parliamentary practice.

The party spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said this while briefing newsmen in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan affirmed that the opposition party was dismayed that the Speaker attempted to smuggle in names other than those recognised and forwarded to him as the leaders of the minority in the lower chamber.

He added, “The PDP, in the strongest terms, cautions against this abuse of rules, parliamentary practices and procedures as well as the convention and we urge the speaker to respect the rules and read the list submitted to him by the leadership of the PDP.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the list forwarded to the Speaker by the PDP is as follows: Hon. Kingsley Chinda – Minority Leader, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema- Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Yakubu Barde – Minority Whip, Hon. Muraina Ajibola – Deputy Minority Whip”.

Also reacting to the move, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said that he was not surprised by what happened at the House of Representatives, stating that trading has been placed above party loyalty at the House.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Makinde, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike stated that he was purely a party loyalist who believes in the ideals of the PDP.

He said: “I am not surprised. When you have traders and merchants, what do you expect?

“It is unfortunate for those who do not understand what politics is all about. I am a core party man. I believe in the party”.

Wike said that peer review was necessary to advance the course of development across the states of the federation.

“I am happy for this visit. We shall reciprocate the visit at the appropriate time. It is good for us to continue to compare notes to learn best practices from each other”, he said.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the Oyo State Governor to move the state forward and entrench development.

Earlier, the Oyo State Governor had said that what happened at the House of Representatives where the position of the PDP was subverted calls for concern.

“We all saw what happened at the National Assembly, yesterday (Wednesday), they are things that calls for concern. If the party takes a position on certain things, we want to ensure that, it is carried through”, he said.

He added that he was in Rivers State to also discuss issues of true federalism and the role of states in the development process.

Makinde commended the Rivers State Governor for his developmental strides during his first term, saying that he expects him to deliver more projects for the people.

Meanwhile, the House of the Representatives, yesterday, resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the rowdy session and attempt by some members to grab the mace during plenary, last Wednesday.

This was sequel to a matter of privilege raised by Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia) at the plenary, yesterday.

Earlier, Kalu had said that it was disappointing to see ranking members engage in a struggle to displace the mace during sitting.

He alleged that Rep. Gogo Bright (PDP-Rivers) carried the mace from the upper bracket, and put it on the lower bracket during plenary which was not supposed to be so.

The Tide gathered that the rowdy session was triggered by the Speaker’s refusal to respect the PDP’s choice for the Minority Leader of the House, which had nominated Hon Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers) in the party’s official letter to Gbajabiamila.

But instead of announcing the PDP’s choice, the Speaker announced Hon Ndudi Elumelu (Delta-PDP) as House Minority Leader.

Kalu said that he was a new member, who joined the National Assembly with a patriotic zeal to contribute to nation building, saying that the event breached his privileges.

He urged the House to set up the committee to investigate the matter to forestall future reoccurrences.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) agreed that the scene created by some members breached the collective privileges of the House.

Gbajabiamila said an ad-hoc committee would be constituted to look into the matter.

The Speaker also named the principal officers from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

They are Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa (Kano) as House Leader; Peter Akpatason (Edo) as Deputy House Leader; Hon. Tahir Mohammed Monguno (Borno) as Chief Whip; and Nkiruika Onyejeocha (Abia) as Deputy Chief Whip.

Gbajabiamila, while making the announcement, said the constitution of the leadership of the House was in line with Order 7 Rule 4 which states that the leadership of the House should be nominated from members of the House.

Wrapping up the announcement, he said: “According to the rules of the House, the leadership of the House has now been legally constituted.”