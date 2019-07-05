Actor Odunlade Adekola’s reign as King of Meme on the internet may have come to an end with actor Osita Iheme popularly known as paw paw becoming the new sensation for his humorous expressions.
The paw paw memes have become the life of the internet just as Adunlade’s image was the first port of call for interest users seeking to express their humorous sides.
Several of paw paw’s Nollywood movie antics have seen him cross over from Nigeria twither to the United Kingdom and United.
Osita Iheme Emerges New King Of Meme …Replaces OdunladeAdekola
