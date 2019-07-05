Orashi Students Steal Show At College Of Health Cultural Fiesta

Orashi students at the Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology were the centre of attraction at the 2019 students cultural day celebration of the institution.

The Orashi students comprising students from Abua /Odual, Ogba Egbema/Ndoni, Ahoada East and Ahoada West Local Government Areas showcased various cultural heritage of the region.

Chairman of the cultural day committee of the National Union of Orashi students, Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology, who is also the speaker of the NURSS parliament of the institution, Rt Hon Gospel Princewill Akubu, said that the students had showcased those things that made the Orashi region unique in Rivers State.

He listed some of these to include the Abua Groundnut , Abua First Eleven, Abua Rice Arugu masguerade and several dances that were unique to the area.

Akubu particularly commended the chairman of Abua/Odual Local Government Area, Daniel O. Daniel, for his support not only to students of Abua/Odual, but also the entire Orashi students.

The NURSS parliamentary speaker also stressed the need for the Rivers State Government to support students cultural week as it could help to check cultism.

Also speaking, the Head of Computer Department of the institution, Mr Egba Ifeanyichukwu, urged both are state and Federal Governments to promote the culture of Nigerians.