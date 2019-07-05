Ogoni Clean-Up: HYPREP Opens Bids For 36 Lots

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), has opened and concluded contract bids for 36 additional lots in the Phase one, Batch 2 of the ongoing clean-up of impacted sites in Ogoniland in Rivers State with over 100 companies participating in the bidding process.

Declaring the bidding process open in Port Harcourt recently, the Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Dr. Marvin Dekil said the process was going to throw up seven specialised companies to handle more complex sites in the clean-up exercise which would eventually deploy more complex options in cleaning up the sites.

According to him, the companies which come out successful at the end of the exercise would further participate in commercial bidding for the final evaluation of their capacity for the clean-up project.

Dekil while urging the companies which participated in the technical bids to follow laid down processes and cooperate with the procurement team, assured that only the best companies would emerge winners at the end of the day, stressing that HYPREP was out to offer them the best through a very transparent process.

Describing the bidding process as another milestone in the remediation project, he said the agency would set a list of criteria for the selection of the companies, adding that “the remediation work is going to be a continuous, comprehensive, technical and detailed process”.

Dekil further noted that the agency was encouraging local content and local contractors in the remediation work, stressing that a lot of Ogoni contractors that are pre-qualified participated in the bidding process.

He hinted that the 21 companies initially approved for the clean-up were carrying out the exercise in less complex sites using simple remediation options in several communities in Ogoniland.

Donatus Ebi