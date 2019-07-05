NPA Wades Into Port Workers’ Strike

The management of the Nigerian Ports Authority ( NPA) has waded into the crisis between the Maritime Workers Union and International Oil Companies( IOCs) over unpaid wages.

The Tide reports that angry port workers have embarked on a strike action on Wednesday after the expiration of the two -week ultimatum given to the IOCs to call for negotiations on the vexed issue expired last night.

NPA intervention came when the strike affected port operations.

This was contained in a statement made available to The Tide by the Managing Director, NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman signed by Executive Director, Marine Operations, Dr Sokente Davies who assured the workers that the International Oil Companies (IOC) have called for a meeting to that effect.

Usman explained that the Authority would support the over their unpaid entitlement.

“We are going to sort the issue because the IOC’s, who are the major recalcitrant in this matter, have started calling for a meeting since the workers began their action.

“The awareness has been created, and we believe the meeting will solve the issues.The MWUN leadership were still in a meeting with the NPA leadership as at the time of filing this report”, he said.

Earlier President-Generaral of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju said that the decision to embark on strike was its last resort after the expiration of the two weeks ultimate issued to the IOCs on the matter.

According to him,, the IOCs have also refused to get into talks with the union for a way forward since the expiration of the ultimatum. A situation he said had lasted about one year now.

“We want to use this medium to intimate you, and the federal government, of the non-payment of stevedoring wages to dockworkers by the international oil companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria, Adeyanju said.

