Nigeria Heading For Disintegration – Don

A renowned university teacher in the Department of African Religion at the University of Ibadan, Prof. Martins Ojeme, has raised alarm over what he termed Nigeria’s fast descent into the precipice under President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a chat with The Tide in Okigwe, Imo State yesterday, Ojeme stressed that of recent; criticisms had been rife mainly from the South-South geo-political zone over alleged neglect and marginalisation by the All Progressives Congress (APC), led Federal Government.

Ojeme said that president Buhari and his government had left Nigeria totally disintegrated with apparent gross structural imbalance in the political spectrum of the nation.

According to him, “There is a future for Nigeria. As long as the Northerners decide to be unreasonable, this nation cannot get better. The country is only heading for total disintegration in as much as equity and fair play is denied some sections of Nigeria.

“The only remedy is restructuring or Nigeria will eventually hit the rocks; if not today, the next day. What does it cost to be fair and live?

Bethel Toby