NGOs, NSCDC, NOA, Others Decry Spate Of Killings …As Cultists Murder 112 Persons In Rivers

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), We The People, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) have decried the spate of killings in Rivers State, and the country in recent times and, described such killings as a sign of failure of governments at all levels.

They made the assertions at a one-day Stakeholders’ Town Hall meeting, tagged, “Rising Killings In Rivers State” held at Aldgate Congress Hotel in Port Harcourt, recently.

Speaking at the occasion, the Executive Director of We The People, Ken Henshaw, said that “over 112 persons were killed between the months of May and June, 2019 across all parts of the state”, adding that “in May alone, 21 cases were documented, which led to 80 verified deaths”.

He expressed deep concern that slowly, the granting of amnesty to criminals was replacing actual law enforcement.

“It is worrying that primary response of our law enforcement system to atrocious killings and other criminalities is an invitation to criminals to accept a blanket amnesty which absolves them of any liability or prosecution for crimes they committed. With such ‘amnesties’, no further effort is made to secure justice for the victims and closure for their loved ones”.

Henshaw explained that the primary responsibility of government and its agencies was the protection of lives and property of citizens, adding that, “the present situation suggests that the security agencies in the state, and country at large, have been overwhelmed by the security challenges”.

He opined that the rise in atrocious killings across the country was directly traceable to the actions and incentives which politicians provided for their boys, adding that the poor funding and failure to adequately equip the Nigeria Police was responsible for the abysmally response to the security challenges of the moment.

Also speaking, the state Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Ayo Tamuno, said the killings were not particularly linked to Rivers State alone, stressing that there were more people killed in some states in the North-West, especially, Zamfara.

He noted that the organisation was partnering with relevant authorities and associations in the state to address the challenge of insecurity in the state.