NCAA Warns Passengers Of Galaxy Smart Phone

The Regulatory agency in the Nigerian aviation sector;the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority(NCAA) has warned air passengers not to turn on or charge Samsung smart phone Galaxy 7 on board aircraft in the country.

According to a statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs of the agency, Sam Adrogboye, made available to aviation correspondents, the warning became inevitable following recent reported incidents raised over the said device.

“NCAA is appealing to the passengers in relation to ensuring safety and security of transportation. Importantly, all airlines are hereby advised to emphasize the prohibition of these devices on board during passenger briefings by the cabin crew”, he said.

Adurogboye said in addition to the warning that these phones must not be stowed away in any check- in baggage.

He directed all those responsible for searching or screening checked-in baggage at the various airports to intensify the procedures to identify possible checked-in Galaxy Note7.

The regulatory agency recalled that Samsung had recalled over 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 devices due to several reported cases of over heating and outright explosion.

The NCAA spokesman also advised passengers and airline operators to ensure total adherence to this directive, as he said that safety and security of air passengers and transportation was paramount to the authority.

It would be recalled that the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had earlier warned airline passengers not to turn on or charge the new-model Samsung smart phone during flights, following numerous reports of the devices catching fire.