Naira Marley Releases New Song, ‘Soapy’

The most anticipated release from the Nigerian rising music star, Naira Marley is finally here. The singer decided to put out his brand new jam and the fans instantly, got excited to listen to the tune.

The young star who fondly calls his fans Marlians just got out of prison for his controversial opinions on yahoo boy culture. However, his personal difficulties did not prevent him from releasing fresh music for his fans.

The artiste with countless fans and free spirit has been on fire lately releasing song after song. Naira Marley has already proved all of his releases are of high quality and have enough potential to become ultimate jams.

After his new super hits ‘Why’ and ‘Opotoyi’ which are still being played at every party, the musician did not rest and put out a brand new track which has an original sound and theme. Rexxie became a producer of his possible banger and he clearly did a fantastic job.

Even through Naira Marley’s arrest and EFFC prosecution had been the hottest news in Nigeria for the last couple of months, it seems that the legal trouble only boosted his career and gained him a lot of new listeners. Today he is one of the most relevant artistes in the country and his new music is always anticipated.

In his fresh track he sings about everything that happened to him in custody as well as about real and fake friends. The melody is very catchy, and entire Nigerians will dance to this new release very soon. The lyrics of the song are quite personal and the artiste most likely hoped they will resonate with everyone.

The majority of the Marlians were thrilled to see their idol treat them with a new tune. While Naira Marley is on the peak of his popularity, he wants to spoil his admirers as much as possible and they appreciate it. You Tube comments are mostly positive with people expressing their love and fondness for Marley’s songs and wishing him all the best.

The singer has a little tradition to show the dance moves to his songs and then repost people jamming to the tunes, this time he also demonstrated a dance routine for his followers to repeat after him.

‘Soapy’ is the biggest indication of this bright young singer’s talent. He quickly became Nigeria’s big sensation and does not plan to stop releasing new bangers anytime soon.