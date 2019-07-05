Middle Aged Man Escapes Kidnap In PH

A middle aged man,Mr Fadeshire Oluwasoji ,last week Tuesday survived a kidnapping attempt by unknown armed men along the Rumualogu- SARS axis in Obio /Akpor local government area of Rivers state

Mr Oluwasoji, who was in his mid thirty, hails from Ibadan in Oyo State and was coming back to his residence in Rumualogu along side with his fiance at about 9.45pm on that fateful night, when suddenly a Sienna car stopped by and ordered them to get in to the car

Recounting his experience to The Tide at a hospital in port Harcourt where he is currently receiving treatment, Mr Oluwasaji said that he had approached the gate to their compound, waiting for the gate to be opened when these hoodlums arrived and forced him out of his Camry car and shot him at his right leg and abducted his fiancé

According to him the armed gang abandoned their operational Sienna car and took away his Camry car,adding that his fiance later escaped from her abductors

He averred that the gun shot attracted his neighbours and other passers by, who rushed him to the hospital and later called men of SARS. They arrived the scene of the crime and towed the sienna car belonging to the hoodlums to their station,adding that his Camry car was yet to be recovered from the hoodlums

He however thanked God for sparing their lives

When contacted, the spokesman of the state police command, DSP Nnamdi Olumini, said he was yet to be briefed on the matter