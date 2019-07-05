Lawmaker Alerts On Kom Kom Explosion, Berates NNPC

Lawmaker representing Oyigbo State Constituency, Hon.Nwankwo Promise has presented a petition from his constituents from Kom Kom community in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State where pipeline explosion killed scores of people a fortnight ago.

Presenting a petition on the floor of the House on Thursday, Nwankwo said the petition was signed by Chief S. N Azu and Atkins Okere on behalf of the community.

The lawmaker lamented that since the incident two weeks ago, economic, physical, and social life of the people.

He however lamented since the incident occurred the community had been sidelined by the owner of the pipeline, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and other agencies responsible for rehabilitation of the people and facility.

Nwankwo challenged NNPC and all agencies responsible to act fast and intervene, as it frowned at the attitude of the federal agency over the plight of the indigenes.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani has referred the petition to the House Ad hoc Committee to investigate and make recommendations on the matter.

The Adhoc Committee is headed by Hon. Igwe Aforji of Eleme Constituency.

Other members include, member representing Tai, Matthew Dike, and Hon. Adonye Diri of Opobo/Nkoro and that of Oyigbo, Hon. Nwankwo.

The Speaker relied on order 22 as he urged the committee ascertain the damage on aquatic and other physical means of livelihood of the people.