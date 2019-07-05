Lawan Vows To Break Jinx On PIB Passage …Tasks Oil Firms On CSR

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, pledged to ensure conclusive reform in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, saying that the Ninth National Assembly would quicken the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) for the benefit of all.

Lawan stated this when he hosted the Chief Executive Officer of the ExxonMobil Group of Companies, Mr Pul McGrath, who led the team of Executives from the company to his office in Abuja.

The President of the Senate noted that several failed attempts have been made by previous assemblies to conclude the passage of the PIB.

He said, “We came closer to it in the 8th Assembly. We disaggregated the bill, we did better than previous assemblies, but unfortunately, we ran out of time. We have a vibrant team now, I promise Nigerians, we will start as soon as we inaugurate our committees and they will start the work on the PIB.

“This time around, we will work with every stakeholder in the industry. Whatsoever it will take to make this Bill beneficial to Nigerians and the players, we will not hesitate.

“We demand your collaboration. We will work together in the interest of the country and everyone”, Lawan said.

Lawan also seized the occasion to call on multinational companies which operate in the Niger Delta region to, as a matter of priority, intensify efforts to deliver on their corporate social responsibilities (CSRs).

According to him, “Corporate Social Responsibility is one area that requires our attention. The host community that produces this oil must be taken care of. The goose that lays the golden eggs must be protected,” Lawan advised.

Earlier, the ExxonMobil CEO, Mr Paul McGrath, had congratulated the President of the Senate and the leadership for the smooth take off the Ninth Senate, even as he promised that ExxonMobil was always available to work with the parliament on reforms in the sector.

MaGrath promised an unalloyed support for Nigeria and her people,

“We look forward to closer working relationship with the Ninth National Assembly, and in particular, the Senate. We will support the reform in the industry and our commitment is intact”, MacGrath said.

However, the Senate, yesterday, passed a motion to increase budgetary allocation for the management of Primary Health Care (PHC) in the country.

The resolution of the Senate was hinged on a motion sponsored by Sen. Oluremi Tinubu (APC – Lagos Central) on the need to increase funding of PHC for the benefits of Nigerians.

It would be recalled that the PHC in Nigeria was adopted in 1998 by the National Health Policy to provide promotive, curative and rehabilitative services.

The motion was co-sponsored by 108 other senators.

Tinubu, said the motion became necessary because of the challenges associated with health management in the country.

She said the health problems were traced to the low performance of PHC facilities.

The senator added that available indicators from World Bank survey showed that the performance of PHC was being hampered by lack of financial resources, infrastructure deficit, lack of drugs, equipment and vaccines.

Tinubu quoted the Frontiers in Public Health Journal as having said that “Only about 20 per cent of the 30, 000 PHC centres in Nigeria are working, with most of them lacking capacity to provide essential services.”

She said the failure of PHC and the belief that it is for low-income earners had resulted to influx of patients to secondary and tertiary health care facilities.

The motion attracted contributions from senators like Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu East), Sen. Adamu Alero (Kebbi Central), Dahiru Ashatu (Adamawa Central), among others.

They said that accessibility to healthcare was a fundamental right and must be accorded the required attention.

The Senate, in addition to increasing of the funding, urged the Ministry of Health to create awareness on benefits of health and life insurance.

It directed the Ministry of Environment to put in place policies to ensure that every employer of labour has health insurance package for employees.

It also urged federal and state Ministries of Health to encourage medical technological innovations in primary health facilities in their respective domains.

Similarly, the Senate, yesterday, condemned the death of about 50 persons in Benue State sequel to the explosion of a petrol tanker in Gwer East Local Government Area of the state.

The Upper Chamber also urged the Federal Ministry of Health to intervene and help the victims undergoing medical attention in various health facilities.

Debating the motion to that effect during its plenary, which was sponsored by Senator Emmanuel Oker-Jev, the lawmakers further charged the management of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to quickly assist the victims with relief materials to ease their suffering.

The senators also urged the Federal Government to release funds for the dualisation of the Keffi-Lafia-Makurdi-Enugu road to enhance accessibility of the road.

In his lead debate on the motion titled: ”Benue tanker explosion: Urgent need to curb incessant explosions of petroleum tankers in Nigeria”, Senator Oker-Jev, revealed that over 100 people who sustained various degrees of injuries were battling for survival in various hospitals across the state.

Meanwhile, after the debate, the Senate resolved to constitute an ad-hoc committee to liaise with relevant agencies, organisations and stakeholders to identify the remote and immediate causes of the incessant petroleum tanker explosions in Nigeria.

The committee, when constituted, would come up with sustainable solutions to the Senate within eight weeks.

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja