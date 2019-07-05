Group Hails New SARS Boss Appointment

A pan-Igbo group, Nzuko Ndigbo, Rivers State chapter, has lauded the appointment of Mr Jovinus Iwuh, as Rivers State Commander of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), saying, he is among few Igbos who are privileged to be highly placed in the police hierarchy in the country.

The group, which made the commendation while welcoming the police boss at SARS Command base in Port Harcourt recently, urged him to discharge his duties without fear or favour, and assured him of the support of Ndigbo in Rivers State.

The President General of the group, Chief Bestman A.Ike thanked God for the life and high level of professionalism which the SARS commander often brought to bear in the discharge of his official responsibilities which he said accounted for his appointment to the exalted position, and prayed for continuous God’s protection upon his life and those of his families and men of the police outfit.

While presenting an Igbo traditional staff of peace to the commander, the founder of Nzuko Ndigbo, Rivers State Chapter, Chief Uchenna Okokoba, thanked God for Mr Iwuh’s appointment, and urged him to be strong, bold and courageous in the discharge of his duties.

In his response, the SARS commander, Mr Jovinus Iwuh, thanked the leadership of Nzuko Ndigbo for honouring him, and promised to do his job to the best of his ability, assuring that he would always remember where he is coming from and never to let the Igbos down.

