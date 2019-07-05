FG’s Assurance On Leah Sharibu, Meaningless – Counselor

A Counselor in Rivers State, Mrs. Ngozi Toby, has said that the church now depends on God’s intervention for the release of Leah Sharibu from the captivity of the Boko Haram.

Toby whose faith in the Federal Government’s assurance of Leah’s release seems lost, said “The best effort of the Federal Government could only be appreciated if Leah Sharibu is released from the captivity of Boko Haram.”

In a chat with The Tide yesterday, she queried why Federal Government was able to negotiate the release of Zainab and other girls, and yet unable to negotiate the release of Leah Sharibu.

As she puts it, “We have reached a point where assurances from the Federal Government no longer mean anything to the people. We are now depending on God. We are praying that God should divinely intervene.”

Believing that pressure from the international community could spur the government to do the needful, she solicits the assistance of the International Community in this regard.

The counselor, however, enjoined Nigerians, especially the family of Leah Sharibu, not to lose hope on the return of their daughter and others still in captivity but to intensify their prayers.

“We are praying for their release and we strongly believe that the Lord will answer our prayers.” She added. It will be recalled that two years ago, the Federal Government secured the release of the Chibok girls in the Boko Haram’s custody, with no cogent reason on why Leah Sharibu could not be released along with others.

Bethel Toby