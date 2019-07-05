El-Zakzaky: NASS Pledges To Intervene

The National Assembly, yesterday, pledged to intervene in the continued detention of the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, by the Department of State Security.

Zakzaky is being held by the DSS. He is facing charges for culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of public peace.

The House Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, made the promise when members of the group, popularly called the Shi’ites, stormed the National Assembly, demanding the release of their leader.

Doguwa, who met them at the gate said that their message would be delivered to the appropriate quarters.

“This place called the National Assembly provides a window where you come and ventilate your concern and anger.

“I assure you. I give you my commitment and the commitment of this institution, that we will address this issue that you raised.

“And in promising you, I will collect the contacts of your leaders. And by the time I am able to convince my colleagues and superiors, we will get back to you and discuss further,’’ he said.