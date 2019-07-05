Ekiti Assembly Reinstates Eight Suspended LG Chairmen

The Ekiti State House of Assem-bly yesterday reinstated eight local government chairmen and their councilors, who had been earlier suspended.

The chairmen were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Our correspondent reports that their reinstatement followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Public Petitions submitted by its chairman, Mr Adegoke Olajide.

Our correspondent, however, reports that eight other chairmen and their councillors were to remain suspended for further forensic investigation.

Our correspondent recalls that 16 chairmen and their councillors were suspended by the Assembly on the allegation of gross misappropriation of over N4billion.

The eight reinstated chairmen and councillors were those in Ijero, Moba, Gbonyin, Ado and Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ikole, Ekiti South West and Ekiti West.

Those still suspended were Oye, Ise/Orun,Ekiti East, Ikere, Efon, Ido/Osi, Emure and Ilejemeje councilors.

Presenting the report of his committee, Olajide said the chairman of Ekiti ALGON, Mr DapoOlagunju, on behalf of others, wrote a petition appealing for reinstatement.

“The appellant on behalf of the 16 indicted LGA chairmen appealed to the Assembly to passionately look into their cases with a view to reinstating them back in office.

“The decision of the Public Petitions Committee to consider the appeal of Mr Dapo Olajide on behalf of all the 16 indicted LGA chairmen is premised on the imperative of ensuring stability of the third tier of government within the state.

“It is the opinion of the committee that the LGA officials who obtained clearance from the supervising ministry before embarking on questionable projects can be reinstated,” Olajide said.