Decentralise Power To Make Progress – Labour Leader

A labour leader and President of National Union of Shops and Distributive Employees (NUSDE), Comrade Innocent Jaja, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to decentralize the power sector in order to create jobs for Nigerians and reduce poverty.

In a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt recently, Jaja stressed that unless the power sector is decentralised, problems of joblessness and high rate of crime’s would continue to bedevile the society.

The labour leader explained that when the sector is properly decetralised, socio-economic life today would improve in the country, saying the power sector currently is in a worrisome state, which explains why the government should pay more attention to the sector.

Jaja further said that the need for stable electricity in the country through the independent power project and other sources was pivotal to the nation’s socio-economic agenda for its citizens, where employment for the indigent Nigerians would be created and crime rates reduced to the barest minimum.

He maintained that Nigerians as speculated before now by Mr President are not lazy people, adding that they know their rights and how to fight for such rights, noting that the Federal Government should, as a matter of fact, employ better agenda that would tackle the power challenges confronting the country.

The NUSDE boss, also urged the government to involve the masses, especially the youths in the formulation and implementation policies and programmes for peace and unity to reign in Nigeria.

He therefore enjoined government at all levels to ensure steady power supply by way of reviving the sector for better results, which at the end would revitalize the poor state of supply to the people, who yearns for it.

According to him, “It is pertinent to note that when things are being done properly, there would be relative peace in the country, crime is on the increase largely due to lack of decentralization of the power sector, where power supply is expected to be extended to all the nooks and crannies of the country.

“When such is sincerely done, job opportunity will be created and crime rates reduced for better Nigeria.”

Bethel Toby