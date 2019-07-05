D’Banj Bounces Back With New Song, ‘Shy’

One of Nigeria’s brightest music stars, D’Banj or’ Koko Master’ as his fans call him has once again made the public excited by dropping a brand new tune that has the potential to become the ultimate new banger. The song ‘Shy’ was released in June 27, 2019, produced by boombeat under DB records.

After his duet with 2 baba, titled ‘Baecation’ he decided to come back with a bang and release something new and fresh. The brand new jam offers an entire new sound and it is appealing to all audiences whether you only started listening to D’Bang music or have been appreciating his songs from the beginning of his career.

He has done a fantastic job at promoting the tunes of Afro pop and his singing makes each melody more individual and personal. D’Banj opted for using art work as his new track’s cover and you can see his animated avatar hanging on the beach with three hot ladies in pikinis. The colours of the skyline makes the art even more romantic and special and for such a banger, this cover fits perfectly.

Once, the experienced musician announced his latest hot release, his fans instantly wanted to let him know how much they loved the song. Those on the instagram left a lot of fire enjoy indicating their passion for the song.

Some viewers on you tube related to the feeling that he expressed in the lyries while some praised the performer’s talent and ability to produce high quality music. Some even said that he got his special vibe back, the one he seemed to be missing recently.

People also expressed the wish to see their favourite singer collaborate with other Afro icons of our time such as Flavour, Phyno, Harry Song and Don Jazzy. D’Banj’s song is definitely a super hit that you should spare sometime to listen to.